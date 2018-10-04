BUSINESS

Marriott works go on strike in San Francisco for the first time since 2004

Thousands of Marriott Hotel workers in San Francisco and San Jose are on strike. It's the first strike for Marriott workers in San Francisco since 2004. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of Marriott Hotel workers in San Francisco and San Jose are on strike. They walked off the job early this morning.

Those employees have been working without a contract. Members of "Unite Here Local 2" authorized a strike last month amid contentious negotiations.

The impacted hotels in San Francisco include: The Courtyard Marriott Downtown, The Marriott Marquis, Marriott Union Square, The Palace Hotel, The St. Regis, The W, And The Westin St. Francis.


Marriott says hotels will still remain open.

It's the first strike for Marriott workers in San Francisco since 2004.

Workers went on strike in Boston earlier this week and are threatening to expand the strike to other cities.


A Marriott spokesperson released this statement:

"We are disappointed that Unite Here has chosen to resort to a strike at this time. During the strike our hotels are open, and we stand ready to provide excellent service to our guests. While we respect our associates' rights to participate in this work stoppage, we also will welcome any associate who chooses to continue to work."
