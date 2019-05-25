MBA students at Haas School of Business on mission to help women level financial playing field

One year out of an MBA Christina will likely earn 96 percent of what Jack will make.
Over time, the wage gap widens to 57 percent ten years out.
That data was collected by Haas.
"Where the biggest differences are coming out between men and women is in the stocks, stocks options, and stock grants that they are getting," explained Professor Laura Kray who teaches negotiations and women leadership at Haas.
Men were also 25 percent more likely than women to get a raise when they asked.
Both Christina Chavez and Jack Anderson decided to help women level the playing field by creating a spreadsheet of what every MBA graduate, has been offered this year by their new employers.
"What if there's a way that we can actually share all of the salary data and benefits, stock options so that they have those data points going into negotiations?" asked Chavez who will begin working for Google.
Enter 81cents.com. The name is taken from what women are said to make on average for every dollar men earn.
It's creator, Jordan Sale, is also graduated with an MBA from Haas.
"A woman will submit her offer to us - all of the details, not just salary but equity, bonus, 410K match, all of that," explained Sale.
Then within a few days, all of that is reviewed by experts in the field as well as recruiters.
The results? So far women have received on average a 12-percent higher compensation package.
"It wasn't until some of my classmates started sharing the details of their compensation packages and I got to see them all to really understand what my value is," said Michelle Boyd who is in the process of negotiating her deal with a start-up company.
Students say another way to bring about change is to call out the problem of inequity.
Today some women from the Evening and Weekend MBA program at Haas wore white on their graduation caps to highlight the need to have more women in that program.
Haas responded by saying they are optimistic that this generation of graduates will do away with the business-as-usual mentality.
