California ranked 12th worst state for working moms, according to study

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is 2019's 12th "Worst State" for Working Moms according to a brand new WalletHub study. Nearly half of all women work and 70 percent of women with young children are in the workforce. Yet, on average, women still only make 85 percent of a man's salary and they are far less likely to be promoted to executive positions.

For this year's ranking, WalletHub looked at sixteen key metrics including, median salary, female unemployment, day care quality and even the average length of a woman's workday.

California came in 50th in median women's salary, adjusted for cost of living. The state ranked 49th for daycare quality and 44th in childcare costs.

One positive note from the study, California ranked 15th best for the gender pay gap.

