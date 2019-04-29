SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Yes, time is very valuable - especially for parents.
That's why Burlingame mom Jennifer Tyler Lee, author of The 52 New Foods Challenge is here! She shows you three simple ways to cut the time while keeping the flavor for breakfast.
Check out the video above for more!
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Modern mom: building a better (and efficient) breakfast for you and your kids
MODERN MOM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More