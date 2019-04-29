Modern Mom

Modern mom: building a better (and efficient) breakfast for you and your kids

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Yes, time is very valuable - especially for parents.

That's why Burlingame mom Jennifer Tyler Lee, author of The 52 New Foods Challenge is here! She shows you three simple ways to cut the time while keeping the flavor for breakfast.

Check out the video above for more!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscohealthy youmodern momfoodcookinghealthy recipesbakingbreakfast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MODERN MOM
Modern Mom: 3 quick and cool desserts
How do you focus on your career without neglecting your kids?
Modern Mom: Summer Craft Projects with Sophie's World
Perfect no-cook summer meals for your family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News