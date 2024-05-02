Concord hair salon owner arrested on multiple sexual assault charges, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay hair salon owner has been arrested for multiple sexual assault charges, police say.

The Concord Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested 41-year-old Chi Ngoc Vu for multiple counts of sexual assault. Vu is the owner of "Chi Hair Salon" located in Concord. The sexual assaults allegedly occurred inside the hair salon business.

Chi Ngoc Vu Concord Police Department

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office filed multiple charges against Vu after being presented with the case, including forcible rape and child sex charges.

Authorities say Vu remains in custody on $275,000 bail. Concord police say they have reason to believe Vu may have victimized others.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Clifton Huffmaster at 925-671-5080.

