Fire that destroyed Oakland's Horn Barbeque being investigated as arson, firefighters say

Oakland Fire Department on Thursday revealed the fire that destroyed popular Horn Barbeque restaurant last year is possibly an arson.

Oakland Fire Department on Thursday revealed the fire that destroyed popular Horn Barbeque restaurant last year is possibly an arson.

Oakland Fire Department on Thursday revealed the fire that destroyed popular Horn Barbeque restaurant last year is possibly an arson.

Oakland Fire Department on Thursday revealed the fire that destroyed popular Horn Barbeque restaurant last year is possibly an arson.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Fire Department on Thursday revealed the fire that destroyed popular Horn Barbeque restaurant last year is possibly an arson.

Fire officials say evidence found at the scene indicates the fire was intentionally set.

RELATED: Award-winning Horn Barbecue reopens at new location in Oakland following devastating fire

However, the investigation is ongoing, as is the search for suspects.

The barbeque spot on Mandela Parkway closed after the fire back in November.

Last week, Horn's owners reopened in a shared space with their other restaurant, on 8th street.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live