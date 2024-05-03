  • Watch Now

Fire that destroyed Oakland's Horn Barbeque being investigated as arson, firefighters say

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Friday, May 3, 2024
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Fire Department on Thursday revealed the fire that destroyed popular Horn Barbeque restaurant last year is possibly an arson.

Fire officials say evidence found at the scene indicates the fire was intentionally set.

However, the investigation is ongoing, as is the search for suspects.

The barbeque spot on Mandela Parkway closed after the fire back in November.

Last week, Horn's owners reopened in a shared space with their other restaurant, on 8th street.

