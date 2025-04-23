Antioch father, son charged with bribery for allegedly giving councilmember mug with $5K in cash

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A father and son who run an East Bay property development company were charged with bribery Tuesday after an Antioch city councilmember reported them to the FBI for allegedly trying to bribe them with a coffee mug full of cash.

David Sanson, 60, and Trent Sanson, 33, face conspiracy and bribery charges for allegedly offering to pay the unnamed city councilmember thousands of dollars to get favors for one of their development projects, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

The elder Sanson is the owner and CEO of the Concord-based DeNova Homes building and development company, and Trent is its vice president. Their firm is developing several projects in Antioch and neighboring areas, including the Aviano project, which is a multi-phase, 533-unit residential development, according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment alleges that the Antioch Engineering and Development Services Division indicated the developers had not finished all of the required public infrastructure improvements in the city. As a result, the city withheld approval for releasing bonds tied to the project pending those improvements.

To overcome this hurdle, Trent allegedly contacted the city councilmember via iMessage on May 29 of last year to discuss issues the company was facing with the city's engineering department regarding several projects, including Phase 3 of Aviano.

The FBI reportedly got ahold of a video of a meeting on June 12 of last year that purportedly shows Trent urging the councilmember to add "acceptance for Phase 3 at Aviano to release the completion and guarantee bonds" to the council's agenda. According to the indictment, Trent said that his father was willing to pay $10,000 in exchange for favorable voting.

In a second video-recorded meeting on June 20, 2024, the elder Sanson allegedly handed the councilmember $5,000 in cash concealed inside a travel mug branded with his company's logo.

Both Sansons appeared in court Tuesday morning for the indictment, which formally accuses each Sanson with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. It also alleges that the defendants aided and abetted one another in bribing the councilmember.

If convicted, both of them face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and 10 years for the bribery count.

"Attempting to bribe a public official is a blatant attack on the integrity of our government and the trust of the communities we serve. The allegations in this case reflect a clear attempt to manipulate the system for personal gain. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate and hold accountable anyone who seeks to corrupt public institutions through bribery or abuse of power," FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement.

The Sansons are scheduled to appear in district court on June 12 for a status conference before a federal judge.

