Police say decapitated animals discovered in Fremont were sheep, but not investigating as crime

FREMONT, Calif. -- Police in Fremont on Tuesday said that animal remains found at the train station last week were that of two sheep and they don't think anything nefarious occurred.

The animals had been discovered decapitated and eviscerated, and authorities were unable to identify them at the time, though they believed the animals' deaths could be suspicious.

On April 13, Amtrak Police at the Centerville Train Station reported finding a headless and eviscerated animal that had been left on a park bench. The species of the animal was not able to be determined, and there were several bags next to the bench, one of which also contained a decapitated and eviscerated animal. Another bag held what looked like entrails.

A forensic veterinarian was asked to assist with the investigation, but the results were inconclusive. Ultimately, Fremont Police sent the remains in to a specialized facility for DNA analysis.

On Tuesday, police learned that the remains were of two Dorper sheep, a common breed.

"Further investigation has not revealed any evidence of nefarious or ritualistic activity," said the Fremont Police Department in a statement. "The case is being suspended as there is no finding of a crime."

Despite this, many people online seem to disagree with the fact that it is no longer being investigated, and are confused as to how there couldn't be illegal activity, given the gruesome nature of the incident.

"Leaving an animal decapitated on a public bench isn't a crime worth further investigating? Wow okay," one person commented on Antioch Police's Facebook post. This is just one of dozens calling out the department's assessment.

ABC7 previously spoke with Dirk Lorenz, who runs the Centerville Train Station and was initially called about the discovery. He said it was "very sickening to find the carcass."

Lorenz also discovered what appeared to be an upside-down cross drawn on the cement near where the first animal's head was found.

"Someone knew what they were doing," Lorenz said. "They skinned this thing. It was flat and they took everything on the inside."

ABC7 Newsn contributed to this story.