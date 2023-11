Popular Oakland BBQ restaurant heavily damaged by fire shortly after being graffitied

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two days after a popular East Bay restaurant was vandalized, it was heavily damaged by fire.

Horn Barbecue in West Oakland has been red-tagged due to the damage.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday near the roof of the building.

On Sunday, the restaurant owner blasted vandals who graffitied his building and tried to break into a trailer on the site.

