Person breaks into Oakland home and sets it on fire, police say

The homeowner says the suspect forced their way in and went into their son's room.

Saturday, September 2, 2023 7:05PM
Police are investigating after a person vandalized several homes in Oakland, and then broke into one and set it on fire.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a person vandalized several homes in Oakland, and then broke into one and set it on fire.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on E. Street near 94th Avenue.

Officials say the suspect was wanted in connection with a shooting.

The homeowner says the suspect forced their way in and went into their son's room.

At that point, the owners say they ran for safety. They said they do not know the person who broke in.

Oakland police detained a person of interest and no injuries were reported.

