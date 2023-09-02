Person breaks into Oakland home and sets it on fire, police say

Police are investigating after a person vandalized several homes in Oakland, and then broke into one and set it on fire.

The homeowner says the suspect forced their way in and went into their son's room.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on E. Street near 94th Avenue.

Officials say the suspect was wanted in connection with a shooting.

At that point, the owners say they ran for safety. They said they do not know the person who broke in.

Oakland police detained a person of interest and no injuries were reported.

