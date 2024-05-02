Iconic Bay Bridge lights set to return in 2025 thanks to over $10 million in donations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears the spectacular Bay Bridge lights will return next year.

The founder of Illuminate, Ben Davis, tells ABC7 News the new project is a go, with March 2025 as the target date for the lights to come back on.

The lights went dark in March of 2023 because Illuminate didn't have money to fix them.

Davis says they have a commitment for 10 of the $11 million needed to fund the project.

He's confident they'll collect the remainder.

The public can donate here.