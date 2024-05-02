3 hurt at UC Berkeley encampment after days of peaceful assembly, university says

Negotiations are reportedly underway to end a UC Berkeley campus protest as three people were hurt during an incident at the encampment Wednesday.

Negotiations are reportedly underway to end a UC Berkeley campus protest as three people were hurt during an incident at the encampment Wednesday.

Negotiations are reportedly underway to end a UC Berkeley campus protest as three people were hurt during an incident at the encampment Wednesday.

Negotiations are reportedly underway to end a UC Berkeley campus protest as three people were hurt during an incident at the encampment Wednesday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Negotiations are reportedly underway to end a UC Berkeley campus protest as three people were hurt during an incident at the encampment Wednesday night.

The Daily Californian, UC Berkeley's student-run newspaper, reports a loud confrontation happened after a pro-Palestinian protester tried to grab and Israeli flag from counter-protester just before 7 p.m.

That's when the Daily Californian says someone from the 'Free Palestine' encampment reportedly punched one of the Israel counter-protesters, which prompted paramedics to be called to the scene.

MORE: UC Berkeley pro-Palestinian encampment growing larger by the day

A "Free Palestine" encampment continues to grow in size at the UC Berkeley campus.

A statement from UC Berkeley said that three people reported minor injuries.

"The university strongly condemns any violence by protesters or counter-protesters and will respond to violence if it occurs," the statement said. "We have been assured that UCPD will pursue investigations into the alleged assault and attempted robbery."

Up until Wednesday night, things had remained peaceful at UC Berkeley, a contrast to arrests and turmoil at other schools across the country.

Demonstrators behind the encampment are calling on the entire UC system to divest in companies contributing to the war in Gaza.

MORE: Here's a closer look at Stanford's ties, which companies protesting students want divestment from

Stanford Admit Weekend has kicked off with an encampment of protesters situated in the center of the campus' White Plaza.

Wednesday night's incident between dueling protests comes just days after organizers reportedly met with Chancelor Carol Christ to begin negotiations. University officials have not confirmed this meeting.

In a statement earlier this week, UC Berkeley said, ""To date, there has been no disruption of University operations...We will continue to try to respond per policy to any and all claims of illegal conduct for harassment and/or discrimination."

ABC7 News reached out to occupying demonstrators Thursday morning, who said no one was available to comment about the altercation.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live