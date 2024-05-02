Witnesses describe seeing Bay Point teen days before her body was found in SF

Witnesses describe seeing Bay Point 15-year-old Jazmin Pellegrini days before her body was found in San Francisco.

Witnesses describe seeing Bay Point 15-year-old Jazmin Pellegrini days before her body was found in San Francisco.

Witnesses describe seeing Bay Point 15-year-old Jazmin Pellegrini days before her body was found in San Francisco.

Witnesses describe seeing Bay Point 15-year-old Jazmin Pellegrini days before her body was found in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jazmin Pellegrini's family has been searching for answers for weeks. Initially, they were searching for Jazmin.

"We are tired, exhausted and it's so hard," said Ametiszt Hajdu, Jazmin Pellegrini's aunt.

The family says she went for a walk the evening of Wednesday, April 17 in Pittsburg and never returned.

"She was a runaway girl, you know. She ran away several times, but she came back," Hajdu said.

MORE: Sonoma Co. crews recover body of teen who went missing while swimming in Russian River

Earlier that evening her family says she was released from Martinez Health Center, one of several hospital stays over the last two years. Her aunt says for depression, anxiety, PTSD and self-harm in the wake of childhood sexual abuse.

After her disappearance that evening, for days, the family heard nothing. But while they had no contact with Jazmin, people around the Bay Area say they did, and it's those reports that are now putting together the pieces of a puzzle still largely unsolved.

"My heart, just like that feeling, there is somebody who seen something," Hajdu said.

The first possible spotting of Jazmin was on BART, getting on at the Pittsburg/Bay Point station on Thursday, April 18, sometime between 5:50 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. A caller told the family he saw a girl with no shoes who got off at the Powell Station.

MORE: 2 missing Kansas women confirmed dead, kids safe; 4 charged with kidnapping and murder

The next spotting was Friday, April 19 around 830 a.m. at the Stonestown Target. A woman, who asked we not share her identity says Jazmin approached her while she was in line at Starbucks.

"She had a blue Post-it in her hand, and she said I need a ride to this place, and I looked down at her Post-it note, and it had writing on it that said 'take the M Muni train and get off at Embarcadero,' and she said please take me here. This is the busiest place in San Francisco. I just said 'Honey, I'm sorry. Unfortunately, it's not something I can do,'" said the woman.

She says Jazmin walked further into Target. Then while she was still in line at Starbucks, she says Jazmin walked out the main entrance alone.

"She just seemed lost honestly," said the woman.

MORE: Missing Monterey Co. hiker found dead at base of waterfall in Ventana Wilderness

More than a day later, on Saturday, April 20, just before 11:30 a.m., Julius Barnett was driving on Lobos Street in San Francisco when he noticed someone on a driveway.

"They was face down, nose, forehead, the wrists were out swollen, ankles out swollen, knees swollen, and I said, 'Babe, I think something wrong with that person,'" Barnett said.

Barnett called 911. Jazmin's body was later identified.

"It's sad," he continued.

Barnett wonders if she could have been saved.

MORE: FCC advances proposal for a new emergency code for missing and endangered people

"If somebody would have seen her four hours before? Maybe an hour," said Barnett.

"Look at all these houses, look at all these people," he continued.

Jazmin's family is now hoping surveillance video from Lobos Street, BART, Muni or Target might provide additional clues. San Francisco police are investigating and have said there was no evidence of foul play. The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office says a pathologist has not assigned the cause and manner of death in the case yet. Also, given high case volume, toxicology reports are complete within 21 to 60 days.

This leaves those who last saw Jazmin wondering what she was doing in San Francisco.

MORE: Ebony Alert update: Missing at-risk 16-year-old found safe in SF, police say

"I don't know how she got over here," said Barnett.

"She could have made it to the M train in the total wrong direction of Embarcadero," said the woman who saw her at Target.

And her family is wondering if the missing pieces will help them find peace.

"To find out what happened to her, to find out her last hours," Hajdu said.

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live