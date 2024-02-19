Ebony Alert update: Missing at-risk 16-year-old found safe in SF, police say

This is the first Ebony Alert issued for a Bay Area missing person since Gov. Newsom signed it into law last year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco said Monday morning that an at-risk 16-year-old girl missing since last week has been found safe.

Mizan Dadres-Oman had been last seen on Thursday night at the Chinatown Him Mark Lai Library on Powell Street. An Ebony alert was issued and police created a unified command post to find her.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ebony Alert: Police searching for missing 16-year-old Mizan Dadres-Oman

On Monday morning, police said that Mizan was being reunited with her family.