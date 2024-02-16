Ebony Alert: Police searching for missing 16-year-old Mizan Dadres-Oman; new images released

This is the first Ebony Alert issued for a Bay Area missing person since Gov. Newsom signed it into law last year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have stepped up their search for an at-risk 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday night at the Chinatown Him Mark Lai Library on Powell Street.

San Francisco Police have created a unified command post to try and locate Mizan Dadres-Oman, who is at-risk due to her age and a central auditory processing disorder that affects her logic and reasoning.

UPDATE: Ebony Alert update: Missing at-risk 16-year-old found safe in SF, police say

Dadres-Oman is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said in a description posted on social media.

Before being spotting at the library, Dadres-Oman was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Miraloma Park neighborhood, in the area of Foerster Street and Teresita Boulevard.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom signs bill creating 'Ebony Alerts' for missing Black women and children

She was seen wearing a black hoodie, salmon-colored shirt and maroon sweatpants.

An Ebony Alert was issued in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

SFPD has released more updated photos of her.

Anyone who sees Dadres-Oman is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is the first Ebony Alert issued for a Bay Area missing person after Governor Newsom signed it into law last year, and the fifth for the state of California. Ebony Alerts are intended to raise awareness of missing Black women and children ages 12 to 25, who are disproportionately represented on the lists of missing persons.