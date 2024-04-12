Sonoma Co. crews recover body of teen who went missing while swimming in Russian River

FORESTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The search for a missing swimmer has come to a tragic ending Friday on the Russian River. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says the body of a teenager was recovered.

It happened Thursday when the teen and his friend got into trouble while swimming in the river, one made it out safely but the other vanished.

"Friends and family, brothers and sisters, it's been a tough day," said Rob Dillion from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department.

Dillion says the body of the teenage boy was pulled from the Russian River Friday afternoon. The search for him began late Thursday afternoon after a 911 call that two teens got into trouble while swimming.

"One of the teens made it out of the water, the other did not," said Dillion.

The surviving teen was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Dive teams from Napa and Sacramento counties were called to assist using sonar technology to search under the water believed to be seven to 10 feet deep.

"Why they were at the river is unclear at this point, it's my understanding there was a group and adults were with them," said Dillion.

After winter rains, the Russian River runs high, fast, and cold. First responders say safety needs to be everyone's priority.

"Every year we're called out to rescues on the river," said Karen Hancock from Sonoma County Fire District.

Hancock warns everyone to be careful.

"If you are unfamiliar with the river or not confident in your swimming ability, wear a life jacket and always have a partner with you in case you need assistance," said Hancock.

Deputies say the teen who drowned was not from Sonoma County.

"This is never the ending we want, all the folks who show up to these searches," said Dillion.

