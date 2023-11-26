  • Watch Now

Search underway for missing man, child at Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay, authorities say

Sunday, November 26, 2023 2:38AM
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for a man and child reported missing on Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay.

Firefighters and the Coast Guard responded to the call earlier Saturday.

This is an image of Martin
This is an image of Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

A caller said a man and a 5 year old were swept out to sea.

They have not been identified.

This comes as a Beach Hazard Statement was issued for the coast through Sunday morning.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

