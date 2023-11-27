The U.S. Coast Guard said the 5-year-old girl who was swept out to sea on Saturday was pronounced dead at the hospital.

5-year-old girl who died after being swept into water in Half Moon Bay ID'd by coroner

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A five-year-old girl who died after being rescued at Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay on Saturday has been identified.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has identified the girl as Naretzi Navarrete of Merced, Calif. in the Central Valley.

Navarrete and a 54-year-old man were swept by a wave at the beach on Saturday.

Authorities rescued her and took her Stanford that evening.

The Coast Guard announced Sunday she was pronounced dead.

Before the announcement of her death, the Coast Guard suspended the search for the man who is still missing.

The Coast Guard said crews searched for approximately 22 hours and scoured 100 square miles.

The agency confirms the victims are related as grandfather and granddaughter.

There was a Beach Hazard warning for the coastline this past weekend of potentially deadly sneaker waves.

