Authorities are searching for a man reported missing on Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay.

Child hospitalized as search continues for man swept away by wave at Half Moon Bay beach: officials

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 54-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were swept off Martins Beach by a wave in Half Moon Bay on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The child was recovered by San Mateo County firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital, the Coast Guard said.

An air crew and a boat crew were searching off the coast for the man, the Coast Guard said.

The incident followed National Weather Service warnings of an increased risk of potentially deadly sneaker waves Saturday and early Sunday.

The risk was highest on northwest-facing beaches from coastal Sonoma County to Monterey County, forecasters said.

"Beachgoers and tide poolers should use caution and watch out for unexpected waves that can sweep you off your feet," the weather service said.

Sneaker waves suddenly surge much farther up the beach than expected and can overtake the unaware, according to the weather service. The waves can sweep people into frigid water.

Small waves can wash the beach for 10 to 20 minutes immediately before a sneaker wave strikes, the weather service said.

The weather service advises watching the waves from high ground for 20 minutes before moving close to the water, and never turning your back on the ocean.

Sneaker waves can also dislodge logs and heavy debris along the beach, knocking over or pinning down the unwary.

