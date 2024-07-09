2 drownings in Russian River prompt urgent plea for safety

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there's an urgent request from first responders in the Russian River Valley - they say don't go into the river without a life jacket if you can't swim. That plea is coming days after two people drowned on the Russian River just last week.

"We get thousands of people, we had 2,000 people Saturday when we had the second drowning," said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

Chief Baxman says beaches on the Russian River were packed last week for the July Fourth holiday when temps spiked into triple digits.

But there was tragedy, two people drowned in separate incidents on the river Wednesday and Saturday. Search and rescue teams were on duty searching near Monte Rio where the water can be 30 feet deep in some spots. The circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation.

"We tell people, please do not get into the water if you can't swim, if you can't swim wear a flotation device, a board doesn't help you if you fall over you're done," said Baxman.

Warning Signs about river dangers are posted near Monte Rio Public Beach in both English and Spanish.

"The other thing is, if you're going to be drinking - don't swim, alcohol doesn't help anything," said Baxman.

Siobhan Kelly from Alameda is enjoying a Beach Day with friends, with some precautions.

"We're always making sure someone knows where you are, in case you need help. especially when there's no lifeguard or anyone to watch your back," said Kelly.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says there's been four drownings on the Russian River so far this year and a total of 31 deaths since 2019.

The staff at Monte Rio Public Beach will loan you a life jacket for the day for free if you need it.

"Anyone who's on the beach and needs one we rent for free, safety is best out here, you never know what can happen out there," said Patrick Atkinson from Monte Rio Parks and Recreation Department.

With more hot weather coming, the chief says have fun on the river but be safe.

"Come out and enjoy yourself but be careful, that's all I ask - be careful, use your head," Baxman said.