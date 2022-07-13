EXCLUSIVE: Lake Berryessa drowning victim's family mourns 'heartbreaking' loss of 18-year-old son

Fairley-Jackson's family spoke out about the tragedy saying he was an athlete and knew how to swim.
"I couldn't ask for a better son. My son was the greatest to me," said Zaire's dad Watu Jackson.
Fairley-Jackson had just graduated from Jesse Bethel High School in Vallejo where he was captain of his basketball team and went to prom.
His stepmom and his father are just in shock as they shared recent pictures of the family.
The 18-year-old went up to Lake Berryessa Sunday with three of his teammates.
"I think they were just having a good time out there, turning 18, trying to live their life. Having fun. And Zaire fell and slipped into the water," said the teen's stepmom Melissa Jackson.
Where it happened is called Smittle Creek, a day-use area along the shores of Lake Berryessa, where Fairley-Jackson is believed to have fallen off a log he was walking on.
The Napa County Sheriff's deputy who was there Sunday, Deputy James Hartley pointed at the shoreline and said, "When I showed up the young man was already out of the water and some off-duty nurses were actively giving him CPR. My first response was to beach my boat and render aid the best I could."
But Fairley-Jackson did not survive, making him the third person to drown at the popular Bay Area lake in the last two weeks. There have been 11 drownings at Berryessa since 2020, most of them at Oak Shores where there are racks of orange life jackets available for free public use.
The Napa County Sheriff's department says the lake is deeper than people realize with a sharp drop-off.
Zaire's family hopes to talk to the friends who were with him the day he drowned.
They've set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his funeral.
"For us to lose Zaire, it's heartbreaking. At this point right now we just need answers and do right by my son. That's it. We just want closure," said Zaire's parents.
