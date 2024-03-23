Missing Monterey Co. hiker found dead at base of waterfall in Ventana Wilderness

Missing Monterey County hiker Caroline Meister, 30, was found dead at the base of waterfall in the Ventana Wilderness on Friday.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends and family are remembering 30-year-old Caroline Meister as an incredible person.

On Monday, Meister was reported missing to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say she went on a hike in the Ventana Wilderness in the Big Sur area.

More than 100 people from 13 different agencies aided in the search.

From helicopters to search dogs, it was an all-out effort to find her.

On Friday, search crews found Meister's body at the bottom of a waterfall off Horse Pasture Trail.

Sheriff Tina Nieto said Meister's parents said Caroline was an avid hiker.

"Our trails are very steep in our area, they can be dangerous in some areas, even experienced hikers can have slips and falls," Nieto said.

Authorities say her injuries are consistent with falling down a cliff.

"There's a saying in the wilderness danger and beauty coexist in a delicate balance," Nieto said.

Meister is a Chicago-area native.

For the past two years, Meister has lived and worked at the Tassajara Mountain Zen Center in rural Monterey County.

During Friday's press conference, the sheriff relayed a message of gratitude from Meister's parents.

"On behalf of Jean and John, again I want to express their prayers and thanks to the hundreds of volunteers that helped bring Caroline home," Nieto said.

