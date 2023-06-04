  • Watch Now

Authorities calling 83-year-old hiker's death in Marin County suspicious

Monday, June 5, 2023 12:14AM
Authorities calling 83-year-old hiker's death in North Bay suspicious
An elderly man hiking in Marin County has died and investigators are calling his death suspicious, law enforcement officials said.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An elderly man hiking on a remote road in the North Bay has died and investigators are calling his death "suspicious," law enforcement officials said.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office says the 83-year-old man was found with a head injury Friday near Wild Iris Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in the San Geronimo Valley

A friend says he saw the man hiking, but later found him on the ground severely injured.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators do not have a suspect right now, but say they've received multiple calls about a person with a gun in the area.

Officers cannot confirm if those reports and the man's death are connected.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

