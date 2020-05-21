No yeast, no problem! Bay Area cookbook author shares beer bread recipe, simple substitutions

While adventurous bakers might turn to a classic San Francisco sourdough starter, we wanted some easier baking hacks for enjoying the foods we're craving. We turned to Jennifer Tyler Lee, Modern Mom contributor and best-selling author of "Half the Sugar, All the Love." Lee was on Midday Live Wednesday and shared with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze some easy tips on making smart substitutions in our favorite baked goods.
"Quick breads don't require yeast, and the easiest quick bread to make is beer bread!" Jennifer's recipe went viral last month on Real Simple's website. Her beer bread recipe struck a chord with bakers across the country. "Beer bread has a flavor akin to sourdough, and it only requires six basic ingredients that you probably already have on hand in your pantry. Plus, it's easy and fun to make."
Some beer bread recipes call for self-rising flour, and Tyler Lee has a baking hack for that, too. "You can make your own self-rising flour by adding 1 teaspoon of baking powder and teaspoon salt to each cup of pastry flour called for in a recipe," advises Tyler Lee. Although this recipe is simple, if you want to get social and do it with others in a virtual cooking class, Tyler Lee is offering one on Friday, May 29, making beer bread and BBQ chopped chicken salad.
Yeast isn't the only baking essential in short supply. Flour, eggs, and butter supplies can be scarce, too, depending on the market. Tyler Lee has tips for swapping those ingredients as well.
Short on eggs? Try making a flax egg. Combine one tablespoon of flaxseed meal with 3 tablespoons of water. Aquafaba, the liquid found in canned chickpeas and lentils, can also be used to substitute for eggs. Three tablespoons of aquafaba is equivalent to one large egg.
Short on butter? If you're willing to consider shortening it can be used to substitute for butter. "Just be sure to choose a shortening with no trans fats if you decide to go this route," advises Tyler Lee. Coconut oil is another substitute for butter, and can be swapped 1:1 in most recipes. It's particularly delicious in Tyler Lee's No Sugar Banana Bread.
Short on flour? "Different types of flour have different levels of protein, which will dramatically affect baking results," advises Tyler Lee. "White whole wheat flour or whole wheat pastry flour are good substitutes when you can't find all-purpose because their protein contents are similar to all-purpose flour." Alternative flours may be easier to find at some markets. "Gluten-free blended flours are an easy swap for all-purpose flour if you can't find it at the market."
