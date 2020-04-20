Top-searched comfort foods with a healthy twist

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During this shelter-in-place, a lot of people are trying their hands at baking or making comfort foods. While they are nourishment for the soul, you'll want to nourish your body as well with health ingredients.
The two goals don't have to be in conflict though. Midday Live Modern mom contributor and author of the best-selling book "Half the Sugar, All the Love"... Jennifer Tyler Lee joined us remotely today from her Burlingame kitchen to share three comforting recipes with a healthy twist.
Lee says, "Banana bread recipes are a top search item. But the typical recipe has a lot of added sugar." Lee's version uses ripe bananas, Medjool dates and Greek yogurt for a no-sugar version that is tender, moist and naturally sweet.
Lee also shares a chocolate chip cookie recipe starring Mejool dates and a strawberry ice cream pop that is sweetened with fresh or frozen berries.
No-Sugar Banana Bread
Strawberry Cream Ice Pops
Chocolate Chip Cookies
