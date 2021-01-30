building a better bay area

Prominent working women call for federal economic aid for mothers who left jobs during pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A late-January New York Times advertisement, funded by 50 prominent women and business leaders, is calling on the Biden administration to deliver financial aid to moms who left their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for their families.

But the proposition could be a hard sell to Washington politicians.

RELATED: Local futurists say COVID-19 pandemic will continue to shape work practices, priorities into 2021

The changing workplace is part of Building A Better Bay Area.

By some estimates, 2,000,000 women have left their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In many cases, these workforce exiters have put their children first, or they are part of the so-called sandwich generation that takes care of aging parents as well.

RELATED: Some working parents consider leaving workforce amid pandemic

50 women took out a full-page ad in the New York Times on Tuesday calling on President Biden to provide economic relief in the form of a $2,400 monthly payment alongside other assistance.

"It includes paid leave, affordable daycare and includes a plan to have school open five days a week as well as a retraining program with the private sector because many of the jobs that COVID has affected aren't coming back," said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls who Code.

RELATED: UC Berkeley dean says Joe Biden's top priority must be coronavirus

Saujani is also a leader of this unemployed mother financial aid movement, calling the idea a Marshall Plan for Moms.

That inspiration behind the plan, of course, is the U.S. economic recovery plan that sent $12 billion to rebuild Western European nations after World War II.

Supporters of this movement include activists, business leaders, and celebrities who think support for moms must be part of the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

RELATED: Silicon Valley Leadership Group launches initiative to diversify executive roles by 25%

"There's long-term positive consequences for these types of big thinking investment and spending bills, and now's a moment to take care of those who are most vulnerable," said Dr. Leah Ruppanner, a sociologist on the faculty at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

A big concern is how recent gains in gender and pay parity by women in the workforce could be lost.

The impact could put a dent in progress made in Silicon Valley to hire more women in tech and in executive roles.

"RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingroad to recoverybuilding a better bay areamodern momstimulus fundscovid 19 pandemicmotherhoodparentingeconomybusinessu.s. & worldunemploymentcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Santa Clara Co. hits 100,000+ COVID-19 cases
'Doughp' cookie dough owner sees pandemic sales boom
Napa wineries reopen for business as county enters purple tier
Dr. Fauci talks with teachers' union about reopening schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA vaccine supply hits new low leading to appointment backlog
Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What to know before it arrives
New storm heading to Bay Area to drench entire region
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide on Hwy 1 near Big Sur
Santa Clara Co. hits 100,000+ COVID-19 cases
'Doughp' cookie dough owner sees pandemic sales boom
Phil Matier retires Chronicle column, reveals what's next
Show More
Man who took on Dianne Feinstein speaks out 37 years later
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Cougar spotted roaming around Peninsula neighborhood
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News