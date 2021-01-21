'Solve the COVID problem first': UC Berkeley dean says Joe Biden's top priority must be coronavirus

Experts ABC7's JR Stone talked with Wednesday night weighed in on what Americans can expect in the coming days, weeks and months.
"Deal with COVID and deal with the economy. Those are the two big big things."
RELATED: New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 until at least March 31
As far as the things that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will face right away? Henry Brady is the Dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley. He says COVID-19 and the economy go hand-in-hand.
"It's not just that the government has stopped the economy. People have stopped the economy. People don't want to go out as long as it feels dangerous to go out, so you can't solve the problem by saying lets open up or not open up. You have to solve the COVID problem first," said Brady.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Doctors ABC7 spoke with say organization from a federal level is key to trying to reach Biden's goal of 100 million vaccines given out in 100 days.
"Supply chain, support, and coordination and I think we can do it. What we really need is doses and coordination and I just know our workforce will be there trying to help," said Dr. Grace Lee.
Lee is the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Practice Innovation at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.
Amid COVID-19 and the economy, there is also a hope to unify a divided country.
RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county
"How do you unify a country when you put a former president on trial who still has supporters?" asked ABC 7 News Contributor Phil Matier.
So many question marks but certainly lots of hope, especially when it comes to the pandemic.
"Like he said he is going to manage the hell out of this and try to make sure that it happens," said Dean Brady.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic