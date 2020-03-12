Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization as cases continuing to rise worldwide and right here in the San Francisco Bay Area.

So far, there have been four COVID-19 related deaths reported in California with nearly 200 cases statewide, many of those popping up in the nine Bay Area counties.

Here's the latest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Bay Area:



  • Alameda County: 6 cases

  • Contra Costa County: 16 cases

  • Marin County: 3 cases

  • Napa County: 0 reported cases

  • San Francisco County: 18 cases

  • San Mateo County: 20 cases

  • Santa Clara County: 66 cases, 1 death

  • Solano County: 6 cases

  • Sonoma County: 3 cases




Data updated on March 12, 2020, at 4:45 p.m.

