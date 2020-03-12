Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak
So far, there have been four COVID-19 related deaths reported in California with nearly 200 cases statewide, many of those popping up in the nine Bay Area counties.
Here's the latest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Bay Area:
- Alameda County: 6 cases
- Contra Costa County: 16 cases
- Marin County: 3 cases
- Napa County: 0 reported cases
- San Francisco County: 18 cases
- San Mateo County: 20 cases
- Santa Clara County: 66 cases, 1 death
- Solano County: 6 cases
- Sonoma County: 3 cases
Data updated on March 12, 2020, at 4:45 p.m.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
