How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

The answer to that question is coming soon, according to the California Department of Public Health.
The state is creating a new system that will notify people when they're eligible to receive a vaccine and let them make appointments for mass vaccination sites. The first phase of that system is set to launch next week, the department said, but didn't offer a more specific date.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
While the state is still working out its sign-up plan, several Bay Area counties are putting their own systems into place.
Here's what we know about how to get a vaccine in every Bay Area county:
Alameda County
Alameda County is following the state's guidance when it comes to which groups are allowed to receive the vaccine first. The county has set up a form you can fill out to be notified when your window opens.
Contra Costa County
Health care workers and those 65 and older can make an appointment request with the county here. Click here to fill out the form and click here for more information from county on its next steps. Health care workers employed by Kaiser Permanente should schedule an appointment with Kaiser directly.
Marin County
Health care workers in Marin are being vaccinated by their employers and residents at long-term facilities (like skilled nursing homes) are being vaccinated on site, the county says, as part of Phase 1A of distribution. When it comes to members of the general public, the county says they "will have a wider range of vaccine options, such as their medical provider, local health care clinics, commercial pharmacies, additional employer-based vaccine events, and public health mass vaccination events." The county encourages people to talk to their doctor or employer for more answers on when they can schedule a vaccine. See more info from the county here.
Napa County
Napa County residents included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C who are interested in getting a vaccine can fill out a "vaccine interest form" on the county's website. More information from the county can be found here.
San Francisco County
Health care workers and nursing home residents are already getting vaccinated in San Francisco, but the city doesn't have a form online yet to allow the general public to sign up. "Most people will receive the vaccine from their healthcare provider. You will also be able to get it at doctor's offices, clinics, and pharmacies," the city's website says.
San Mateo County
San Mateo County is still focused on vaccinating people in Phase 1A of distribution, health care workers and nursing home residents. The governor's decision to open up vaccination to the general public ages 65 and older may soon change that, but the county's site hasn't yet been updated. Check here for more info and updates.
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County announced Wednesday it's opening up vaccination to residents 75 and older, as well as health care workers and nursing home residents. Interested Santa Clara County residents should talk to their health care providers about getting an appointment for a vaccine, the county said. More information on how to schedule an appointment with your provider can be found here.
Solano County
Solano County is still working its way through Phase 1A of vaccine distribution (see if that applies to you here) and says that anyone who falls into those categories should coordinated getting vaccinated with their medical provider.
Sonoma County
"Individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated should first contact their health-care provider or primary care physician for information on how they can receive a vaccine or to make an appointment," Sonoma County says on its site. Right now the county is only vaccinating people in Phase 1A, but you can check here to track the county's progress through the phases here.