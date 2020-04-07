Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco neighbors share sourdough starter at a social distance amid shelter-in-place baking craze

By Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Making bread has become a popular quarantine hobby amid the Bay Area shelter-in-place and it seems like everyone is trying it because baking ingredients are wiped out on grocery shelves. But, San Francisco residents have found a creative and resourceful way to share the wealth amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dry yeast packets are like gold and sold out at most stores, so home bakers are sharing an even more prized ingredient, sourdough starter.

RELATED: 'Knead' yeast? It's not just toilet paper -- this tiny grocery item is nearly impossible to find right now

The fermented smelling, yeasty bubbly mixture is an essential element that's used to leaven your loaf and give it a distinct, yet delicious taste. However, it takes at least 5 days to make and many feedings until the starter is ready to be used.

If you don't have the patience, get outside for some fresh air, keep your social distance and look no further than a telephone pole.

Packets of sourdough starter pinned to trees or poles are becoming a familiar sight around Bernal Heights, Mission, Noe Valley and Portrero Hill.

This image shows a sign offering free sourdough starter pinned to a pole in Bernal Heights, San Francisco on April 5, 2020.

This image shows a sign offering free sourdough starter pinned to a pole in Bernal Heights, San Francisco on April 5, 2020.

KGO-TV



"SOURDOUGH STARTER & (occasional) BAKED TREATS UP FOR GRABS!!" one sign reads. "Starter name: 'Freddie, Son of Godric' fed with all-purpose flour."

A few weeks ago it would have seemed a bit risky to take something left by a stranger on the street, but now, it's a way to help.

The idea started with a Nextdoor post with a neighbor who offered his active starter, named Godrick and invited people to make sourdough.

Godrick the sourdough starter was pinned to a telephone pole in Bernal Heights and the idea took off with others sharing their wild yeast.

A Google Map was created to help track the nearest starter near you. Most of the starters listed on the map are offspring from Godrick.

"A nutritional and long-lasting treat, perfect during these times of anxiety, uncertainty, and limited grocery runs. With many of us left with a bit more free time, it is nice to fill it with sharing with others and baking!" the description reads.

EMBED More News Videos

'Knead' some yeast? Here's how you can get your hands on the tiny grocery that's almost impossible to find during the coronavirus pandemic.



People are also using social media to document their sourdough journey and quarantine baking with the hashtag, #quarantinystarter on Instagram.

If you're still wary of taking a gooey mixture off a pole, we shared a recipe on how to make your own sourdough starter here.

RELATED: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas

Local health officials still urge people to use proper hygiene and handwashing rules when handling the packets of starter as ways to be careful of spreading germs.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusrecipebakingshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News