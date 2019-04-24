PHOTOS: ABC7 at Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference was held on April 23 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of PBWC and its premier conference for women.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier presented Cheryl Jennings PBWC’s first Lifetime Achievement Award. Also pictured: Tom Cibrowski, ABC7 President & GM, Tracey Watkowski, ABC7 VP of News. (Mimi Kwan / KGO-TV)
