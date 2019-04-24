PBWC

PHOTOS: ABC7 at Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco 2019

Congresswoman Jackie Speier presented Cheryl Jennings PBWC’s first Lifetime Achievement Award. Also pictured: Tom Cibrowski, ABC7 President & GM, Tracey Watkowski, ABC7 VP of News. (Mimi Kwan / KGO-TV)
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference was held on April 23 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of PBWC and its premier conference for women.

RELATED: 30th annual Professional Businesswomen in California conference taking place in SF

See more stories, photo and videos on PBWC.

RELATED: ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: PBWC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoemploymentpbwccommunityworkplacewomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PBWC
30th annual PBWC draws large crowd to SF
PBWC kicks off with special reception
Where can women gather to network and be motivated professionally?
Nicole Kidman to speak at SF's PBWC conference
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News