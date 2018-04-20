ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: PBWC

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on a long standing organization called the Professional BusinessWomen of California, or PBWC. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of PBWC and its premier conference for women.
Cheryl Jennings sits down with the founder of PBWC, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, and talks about the history of PBWC, the MeToo movement, and her important work in the House of Representatives.
PBWC has evolved over the years from its initial membership of long-term volunteers to today's exciting composition of corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders from both public and private sectors.
Kristen Sze talks with women who help shape the organization's valuable programs, as well as women who have benefited from its events and activities that foster skill development, networking, and inspiration.
STUDIO GUESTS:
Rep. Jackie Speier (D)
CA 14th District, US Congress
Founder, PBWC
Curshanda Cusseaux Woods
Northern California Community Relations Manager, Kaiser Permanente
Cathy Weihl
Board Member, PBWC
SVP, Wells Fargo
Natalie Aliga
Long-time Member, PBWC
Community Development Officer, Wells Fargo
Sali Christeson
Co-Founder & CEO, Argent
Eleanor Turner
Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Argent
