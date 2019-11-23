Business

Rodent infestation prompts closure of Tartine bakery in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Famed San Francisco bakery Tartine has closed its Mission District location because of a rodent infestation.

The bakery shut down Friday by order of the health department.

Inspectors found mice droppings in a prep room and on top of bags of flour.

A sign on the door read the bakery would be closed through Sunday.

Tartine has four other locations in the Bay Area.
