Rodent infestation prompts closure of Tartine bakery in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Famed San Francisco bakery Tartine has closed its Mission District location because of a rodent infestation.
The bakery shut down Friday by order of the health department.
Inspectors found mice droppings in a prep room and on top of bags of flour.
A sign on the door read the bakery would be closed through Sunday.
Tartine has four other locations in the Bay Area.
