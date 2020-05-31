Business

Several Target stores temporarily closing in the Bay Area amid protests

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Target announced on its website Saturday night that several Bay Area stores will be closing amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a statement online, Target says it's heartbroken by by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. However, it says at this time it has decided to temporarily close stores.

Target says employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

Here is a list on Bay Area stores that are temporarily closing:

  • Alameda, CA

  • Bayfair San Leandro, CA

  • Central Berkley, CA

  • Central San Francisco, CA

  • College Park San Jose, CA

  • Colma, CA

  • East Palo Alto, CA

  • Fashion Island San Mateo, CA

  • Mountain View, CA

  • North Hayward, CA

  • Oakland, CA*

  • Oakland Emeryville, CA

  • Pinole, CA

  • Redwood City, CA

  • Richmond, CA

  • Serramonte Daly City, CA

  • SF Folsom and 13th St San Francisco, CA

  • South San Francisco, CA

  • Tanforan San Bruno, CA

  • University Ave Berkeley, CA

  • Walnut Creek, CA

  • Westlake Daly City, CA

There is an asterisk next to the Oakland Target because it was severely damaged during protests and is closed until further notice.

