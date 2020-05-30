Fireworks, looting continue in 2nd night of George Floyd protest in East Bay

Looters were also seen running through Bay Street's H&M and Uniqlo.
Uniqlo in Emeryville being looted right now. Seeing at least a dozen people stream out of the store. pic.twitter.com/SGLnzpBOqz— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 31, 2020
Dozens of looters break into the Ross, Carter’s and BevMo in Emeryville. pic.twitter.com/1Z9DHrYcE6— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 31, 2020
Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed the George Floyd protest that turned violent in Oakland Friday evening after demonstrators clashed with Oakland police officers, leaving local businesses with shattered storefronts and significant damage.
"We are sickened to wake up this morning, to wake up to the destruction and violence of our beloved Oakland," Schaaf said. "We want to make clear, this is not tolerated."
Schaaf said the violence crossed the line and urged people to stay home.
"We are struggling with a deadly pandemic. We are under a shelter-in-place order and we ask everyone to stay home. "
Schaaf continued, "there are other ways to demonstrate your anger and activism right now. we want to express our condolences to the two federal officers who were shot, one of whom died." She said the more than 30 police officers were also injured last night.
The FBI confirmed early Saturday morning that a federal officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in Oakland. 53-year-old Patrick Underwood has been identified as the FPS officer who was shot and killed, a source confirms to ABC7 news. A senior DHS official tells ABC News that the shooting involving two FPS officers and overnight protests are related, but the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
The FBI confirmed a contracted Federal Protective Service officer was shot and killed outside the federal building in #Oakland last night. Another officer was injured. This is the scene outside the building this morning. https://t.co/D3oRh8ptbK pic.twitter.com/MRXZb7AVhC— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 30, 2020
Officials are calling the killing an act of domestic terrorism.
"When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate - that is an act of domestic terrorism," DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said.
Saturday morning, there was heavy law enforcement presence outside the federal building.
Oakland's interim chief of police Susan Manheimer said over 8,000 people came to Oakland Friday night for what started as a peaceful protest to a destructive one. There was major damage, looting, fires and first responders and community responders were threatened with bottles as they tried to enter the downtown area.
Manheimer said there will not be a curfew Saturday night, but expect more officers out on the streets.
Small business owners also pleaded for demonstrators to stop looting.
Nenna Joiner, owner of Feelmore Adult shop in Oakland, said she stayed at her business until 4 a.m. to protect her store.
"Protest is where change happens, and we want to consistently and continually continue to protest but we definitely want to make sure that we're not damaging property of people who cannot afford it," Joiner said. "Not right now. We cannot afford it right now. COVID has hit everybody across this country, definitely in small businesses, especially in Oakland."
According to authorities as of Saturday morning, 60 suspected looters were detained for further investigation, 18 people were arrested by Oakland police and four others were arrested by other agencies during the protests.
Six Oakland police officers and seven other members of law enforcement were injured, according to preliminary information.
Manheimer said thre are 40 to 60 more looters the Oakland Police Department are hoping to identify and cite through security footage.
Earlier in the evening Friday, some of the protesters entered I-880 on the southbound side and started walking on the interstate as cars tried to avoid hitting them.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reacted to Friday's violence, saying "Last night the City of Oakland created a safe space for the justified rage, anger and grief at the state-sponsored killing of George Floyd. That rage crossed a line. We cannot tolerate vandalism or violence in our city."
We will be gathering with our community today to share next steps. pic.twitter.com/MtWxHJka15— Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 30, 2020
Because of the "civil disturbance," BART said the 12th Street Oakland City Center was closed and trains were not stopping at the station Friday night.
At 9:45 p.m. a video surfaced on Twitter showing the Chase Bank being set on fire:
THEY JUST LIT CHASE BANK ON FIRE IN OAKLAND. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/I4CsBU572t— BARRY #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾 (@TVRNTWRLD) May 30, 2020
And another of what appears to be looters at the Target store on Broadway at 27th:
New video Saturday morning shows damage to Target and Walgreens stores and the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Oakland.
Here's what it looks like this morning at a @WellsFargo at 12th and Broadway in #Oakland after protests Friday night in the wake of #GeorgeFloyd's death. https://t.co/l2qbkd2eo4 pic.twitter.com/xIzbE8ggJC— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 30, 2020
EXTENSIVE DAMAGE after #OaklandProtests @Target store on Broadway is trashed. LOOTING still happening here. @ABCLiz https://t.co/iY3DfBaD6D pic.twitter.com/hZ8OBRXjgH— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 30, 2020
Alameda Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly spoke with ABC7 News Friday night about the impact of what happened in Minneapolis on the whole country.
"What happened in Minneapolis is heartbreaking," he said.
He says for law enforcement who dedicate their life to community service, this "hurts your heart," and it's hard to regain trust from the public that took so long to build.
"One incident anywhere in the country has this gigantic ripple effect and it doesn't matter which patch you have on your arm, or what city you're from, the fact that you wear a badge, that you represent, in this case, something horrendous that happened to a member of the community."
Earlier Friday, Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer said the department was aware of the demonstrations planned for Friday night and possibly the weekend in response to the in-custody death of Floyd.
According to Manheimer, the department wants to voice that it understands the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis.
She stressed that Oakland Police Department's role is to create safe places for freedom of speech and demonstrations.
"We as the police need to create that balance of ensuring rights of everyone to demonstrate and to have a safe place that they can voice their frustration," she said.
Manheimer added that she wants to be sure there is no violence or destruction in the community during these demonstrations and said police will take enforcement action if there is damage to property or violence.
About 60 people demonstrated peacefully Thursday afternoon.
The protest was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.
The police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck was arrested Friday and charged with murder in a case that sparked protests across the United States and violence in Minneapolis.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Freeman did not provide immediate details, but said a criminal complaint would be made available later Friday and that more charges were possible.
In the video, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd is on the ground. He gradually becomes motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore bystanders' shouts to get off him. Freeman said the investigation continues into the other three officers, but that authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."
Freeman highlighted the "extraordinary speed" in charging the case just four days after Floyd's death, but also defended himself against questions about why it did not happen sooner. He said his office needed time to put together evidence, including what he called the "horrible" video by a bystander. He said he would not bring a case unless he had enough evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
