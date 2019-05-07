San Francisco board of supervisors to vote on cashless ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a new bill that would ban cashless brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants.
The proposed law exempts food trucks, pop-ups, rideshares and many professional services.
The measure's supporters say cashless merchants discriminate against the poor by requiring credit or debit cards for purchases that many low-income residents can't afford or can't get.
