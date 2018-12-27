The clock appears to be ticking for one of America's venerable brick and mortars. Sears could be down to their final hours.The 125-year old company filed bankruptcy in October. It now appears its Chairman, Eddie Lampert, may be its last hope. He has until 1:00 p.m. Friday to make a bid for the chain. But it's unclear whether he had lined up enough funding.If Lampert or someone else does not make a bid, the company faces liquidation.Sears also owns Kmart, which would also go out of business.