The clock appears to be ticking for one of America's venerable brick and mortars. Sears could be down to their final hours.
The 125-year old company filed bankruptcy in October. It now appears its Chairman, Eddie Lampert, may be its last hope. He has until 1:00 p.m. Friday to make a bid for the chain. But it's unclear whether he had lined up enough funding.
RELATED: Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
If Lampert or someone else does not make a bid, the company faces liquidation.
Sears also owns Kmart, which would also go out of business.
Related Topics:
businesssearsstore closingbankruptcyu.s. & world
businesssearsstore closingbankruptcyu.s. & world