Uber plans to make flying taxis reality by 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Uber is discussing its plan to make flying taxis a reality by 2020.
The company met today with federal transportation officials in Los Angeles to outline its plan for aerial tests in several cities, including L.A. and Dallas, and in Dubai.
VIDEO: California regulators: Uber must stop self-driving car service in SF until it gets permit
The flying taxis would use helicopter-style rotors for takeoff and landing, but use fixed wings over longer distances.
Uber says the service will be cheaper and faster than existing taxi services and address traffic congestion issues.
Click here for more stories and videos about Uber.