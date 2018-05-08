UBER

Uber plans to make flying taxis reality by 2020

Uber is discussing its plan to make flying taxis a reality by 2020. (Courtesy: Uber)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Uber is discussing its plan to make flying taxis a reality by 2020.

The company met today with federal transportation officials in Los Angeles to outline its plan for aerial tests in several cities, including L.A. and Dallas, and in Dubai.

The flying taxis would use helicopter-style rotors for takeoff and landing, but use fixed wings over longer distances.

Uber says the service will be cheaper and faster than existing taxi services and address traffic congestion issues.

