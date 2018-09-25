Uber wins court appeal as drivers fight for 'employee' status

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco just handed Uber a big win.
Drivers trying to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors will not be able to sue the company as part of a class action lawsuit, according to Reuters.
Tuesday's decision reverses a California federal judge's orders certifying a class of thousands of current and former drivers.
Uber drivers had said being classified as employees would entitle them to reimbursement for gasoline, vehicle maintenance and other expenses.
If drivers want to continue seeking legal action against Uber, they will have to do so one-by-one.