UBER

Uber wins court appeal as drivers fight for 'employee' status

EMBED </>More Videos

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco just handed Uber a big win. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

ABC7 News
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco just handed Uber a big win.

Drivers trying to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors will not be able to sue the company as part of a class action lawsuit, according to Reuters.

RELATED: San Francisco DA announces public education campaign to enhance safety for rideshare users

Tuesday's decision reverses a California federal judge's orders certifying a class of thousands of current and former drivers.

Uber drivers had said being classified as employees would entitle them to reimbursement for gasoline, vehicle maintenance and other expenses.

If drivers want to continue seeking legal action against Uber, they will have to do so one-by-one.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessuberemploymentlawsuit9th u.s. circuit court of appeals9th u.s. circuit of appealscourt casejobscareersu.s. & worldmoneySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UBER
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF
Rideshare app headed to SF allows you to select driver's gender
More uber
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Mauna Loa macadamia nut recall, better vehicle headlights
Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
Proposed IKEA sparks controversy in Dublin
Consumer Catch-up: Public option insurance, Weight Watchers name change
More Business
Top Stories
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years for sexual assault
Air Canada issues new report on dramatic 2017 near miss at SFO
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Modesto boy allegedly abducted by father found safe in Dublin
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
GOP ramps up Kavanaugh fight with newfound aggressiveness
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Mauna Loa macadamia nut recall, better vehicle headlights
Passengers deplane at SFO after fuel spill on Mexico City bound flight
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Wednesday
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread increases next two days
How to take action on National Voter Registration Day
More News