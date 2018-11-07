CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) --Pat Brogan of Clayton has a lawyer and is exploring her options after a nasty accident in Southern California a few months ago.
The retiree and her husband were in San Diego visiting grandchildren last spring when they decided to rent a couple of Lime scooters to get back to their boat.
But she says going downhill, the brakes didn't work.
She blew through a couple of intersections and finally deliberately laid the scooter down to stop.
Pat suffered a broken hand, which required surgery, and a huge bruise on her thigh along with cuts and scrapes.
She hasn't filed suit -- yet, but she says Lime can at least help with her medical bills.
"My out-of-pocket costs are about $8,000. The surgery itself cost $100,000," she said.
Lime wouldn't comment on the incident directly, but told ABC7 News in a written statement: "The safety of our riders is our number one concern. That's why we launched a multi-faceted national safety campaign - Respect the Ride - to educate our users and the public on safe and proper riding practices."
Personal injury lawyers say beware of the fine print in the rental agreement -- it limits what you can do in the event of injury.