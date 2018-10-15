SOCIETY

Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a right way and a wrong way to park an electric scooter under a new one-year pilot program in San Francisco. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Electric scooters are back in San Francisco, but don't expect the same freewheeling attitude from the city towards riders who zip in and out of traffic or zoom by on sidewalks.

RELATED: Powered scooters back on SF streets under 1-year pilot program

These are just some of the rules riders must follow when they rent one of these scooters from either Scoot or Skip, the only two companies approved to deploy 1,250 scooters throughout San Francisco.

1. Riders must wear a helmet and be 18 or older.
2. Scooters are not allowed on the sidewalk.
3. Riders can use a bicycle lane or on streets without a bike lane, they must stay on the right side of the street unless they are passing or turning left.
4. Scooters must be parked upright near the curb with the front wheel facing the street.
5. Scooters should not be placed in such a way that they block a walkway.
6. Riders must take a picture at the end of their trip and upload it to the app to show that they parked the scooter correctly.

Scoot has posted a set of guidelines on how to park the scooters on its website.

EMBED More News Videos

Powered scooters returned to San Francisco streets Monday after months of hiatus as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reviewed and selected two companies to operate in the city.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyelectric vehiclesabc7 originalsmass transittransportationSFMTAsafetyroad safetybuilding a better bay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
ABC7 and the Harlem Globetrotters present: The ABCs of Bullying Prevention
More Society
Top Stories
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Electric scooters back on San Francisco streets
Calistoga mayor, fire chief say power outages were unnecessary
What you need to know about Diablo Winds, Bay Area wildfires
Warriors eyeing another championship ahead of home opener against OKC
Consumer Catch-up: Sears bankruptcy, beer shortage warnings
Show More
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Judge tosses Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
New Oakland program designed to keep people housed
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Tesla files trademark for Teslaquila
More News