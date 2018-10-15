Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4491513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Powered scooters returned to San Francisco streets Monday after months of hiatus as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reviewed and selected two companies to operate in the city.

Electric scooters are back in San Francisco, but don't expect the same freewheeling attitude from the city towards riders who zip in and out of traffic or zoom by on sidewalks.These are just some of the rules riders must follow when they rent one of these scooters from either Scoot or Skip, the only two companies approved to deploy 1,250 scooters throughout San Francisco.1. Riders must wear a helmet and be 18 or older.2. Scooters are not allowed on the sidewalk.3. Riders can use a bicycle lane or on streets without a bike lane, they must stay on the right side of the street unless they are passing or turning left.4. Scooters must be parked upright near the curb with the front wheel facing the street.5. Scooters should not be placed in such a way that they block a walkway.6. Riders must take a picture at the end of their trip and upload it to the app to show that they parked the scooter correctly.