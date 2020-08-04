Coronavirus California

California schools securing 1 million devices to help close digital divide, state superintendent teases

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's good news on the way for one million California students.

With back-to-school rapidly approaching, and looking very different this year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the state has secured up to one million devices to help close the "digital divide."

"We're racing against the clock to help the one million students who are without a computing device and the 400,000 students that don't have access to the internet," Thurmond told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Bay Area elementary schools may be allowed to reopen under new California waiver program

It's a huge hurdle to educating students in a time when nearly all California schools are planning to start fall instruction online.

Thurmond said the donation is coming from two companies, but didn't specify their names just yet.

He said the formal announcement is coming Wednesday. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

