accuweather

Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality

If you find yourself in the vicinity of a wildfire, the air could get smoky very quickly depending on the wind direction and speed. Check out these tips from AccuWeather to help protect your eyes when there's wildfire smoke in the air:

  • To protect your eyes from wildfire smoke, limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed while you're inside.
  • Set your car and home air conditioners to the recirculate so that smoky outside air isn't drawn inward.
  • If you have to spend time outdoors, safety goggles and sunglasses help minimize the irritating effects of wildfire smoke.
  • Practice good hygiene, especially if you are wearing contact lenses. Wearing eyeglasses, if possible, is a better option.


SEE ALSO: How wildfire smoke can impact your health
EMBED More News Videos

Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
accuweatherair qualitywildfireweathersmoke
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wildfire smoke: How it can impact your health
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and fire danger subsiding today
SF hits 100 degrees, 1st time since 2017
Our all-time favorite Bay Area ice cream spots
These Bay Area cities may break 100-year-old heat records
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so orange?
LIVE: Eerie dark skies seen across Bay Area
Orange SF sky looks eerie in drone video
PHOTOS: Orange, hazy skies seen across Bay Area
5 CA counties change tiers from 'purple' to 'red'
Evacuees describe racing for safety as Bear Fire explodes in size
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Show More
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for power shutoffs
Map: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E power shutoffs
COVID-19 updates: 15 schools in Marin Co. reopen for in-person learning
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfire updates: New evacuations ordered for Bear Fire
More TOP STORIES News