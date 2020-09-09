Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality

- To protect your eyes from wildfire smoke, limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed while you're inside.
- Set your car and home air conditioners to the recirculate so that smoky outside air isn't drawn inward.
- If you have to spend time outdoors, safety goggles and sunglasses help minimize the irritating effects of wildfire smoke.
- Practice good hygiene, especially if you are wearing contact lenses. Wearing eyeglasses, if possible, is a better option.
