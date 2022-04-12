Food & Drink

California food banks struggle collecting leftover food amid high gas prices

EMBED <>More Videos

Food banks struggle collecting leftover food amid high gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A law took effect in California in January 2022, requiring stores and restaurants to donate leftover food.

So far though, it's proving easier said than done.

The goal is twofold -- to feed hungry people, and to counter climate change by reducing methane emissions from all that food rotting away in landfills.

The problem is figuring out who is responsible for reclaiming the leftovers, and how to pay the costs of doing so.

Regional food banks are doing much of the work, but that has been made more difficult by soaring gas prices.

"Our main goal here is to distribute as much food as the area needs," said Butte County Community Action Agency's Tom Dearmore. "That always takes more money, and the more we have to spend on fuel, the less food we can buy. It's pretty cut and dry."

It will likely be up to local governments to develop food recycling programs.

The ultimate goal is to recover 20% of leftover food by 2025.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcaliforniarecyclingfoodpoliticsfood bankrestaurantscalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old girl shot, killed in Oakland, police say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Is Elon Musk the next Thomas Edison or PT Barnum?
Hot spots remain after massive fire destroys SJ Home Depot
Video shows fresh blanket of Sierra snow
Flames destroy at least half a dozen UPS trucks at CA facility
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Show More
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
2-year-old found after abducted by mother in Sonoma Co.
Cruise vehicle baffles police on bizarre sidewalk drive
PG&E to pay $55M to avoid criminal charges in 2 CA wildfires
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
More TOP STORIES News