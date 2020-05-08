general hospital

San Mateo teen William Lipton, 'General Hospital' actor, performs songs during COVID-19 hiatus, shares with ABC7 viewers

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place in March, production stopped on the General Hospital set. That means William Lipton, the Bay Area teen who stars as Cameron Webber, has been staying at home here in the Bay Area. Today, ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze caught up with the 16-year-old, who shared on Midday Live what he's been up to.

Check out the full version of his song "Other Side" here.

The San Mateo High School junior says he's been studying for AP tests, spending quality time with his younger sisters and writing songs. Some of his fans know Lipton is an accomplished singer, who's been featured on General Hospital's Nurses Ball. Lipton just completed a new song called "Other Side", which he says is a message of hope for all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic. On ABC7 News today, he dedicated it to all mothers and teachers ahead of Mother's Day and during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Lipton says it's been an emotional ride. When production first stopped, the actors were sent home expecting a two-week break. But nearly two months later, there's still no word on when tapings will resume. Lipton says when they do go back, he expects changes to ensure the safety of cast and crew and ramped up production to catch up on episodes.

Until this pause, Lipton's career has been full steam ahead. Last year, he appeared on ABC7 when he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the Best Younger Actor category in his first full year on the show. He says he's ready to get back to work whenever that may be, for now, he's catching up with GH friends like Eden McCoy on Facetime and doing virtual fan events.

He also answered several viewers' questions, posted on Kristen Sze's Facebook page.





WATCH: Full interview with actor/singer William Lipton
"General Hospital" teen star William Lipton writes songs in his down time and he performed one of them on ABC7.

