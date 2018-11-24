CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Death toll climbs to 85 as crews close in on full containment

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line a development on Edgewood Lane in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. ((AP Photo/Noah Berger))

Kate Larsen
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire released two updates on the Camp Fire Saturday night.

The good news is containment is now up to 98 percent, but with the increase in progress comes a tragic update.

One more bodies were found in the wildfire aftermath, bringing the death toll to 85.

Cal Fire initially reported Saturday that the death toll was at 87, but later issued a correction that it is 85.

RELATED: Officials describe grueling process of finding, identifying those missing in Camp Fire aftermath

You can see the full Camp Fire Incident Report here.

At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.

It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.

The fire is also the deadliest in state history.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCamp Firefirewildfirenorthern californiaevacuationdeadly firefatal firefire deathNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
Camp Fire evacuees returning home finding unlivable conditions even if house was spared
CAMP FIRE
Camp Fire is California's most destructive wildfire
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victim arrives in Chico
Christmas in the Park invites Camp Fire survivors to help with holiday tree lighting
Officials struggle to ID Camp Fire remains
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence
Warriors' Stephen Curry could resume team practice next week
Golden Gate Ferry boat towed to Larkspur after San Francisco crash
Driver dies, officer injured after CHP patrol unit is rear ended on Hwy 101 in Sausalito
White House report on climate change warns of worsening disasters
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Show More
Man allegedly caught spinning donuts in Petaluma intersection arrested for DUI
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Alabama mall shooting: Man killed by officer was not the shooter, police say
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
More News