Nonprofit started in wake of the 2018 Camp Fire now delivering RVs to Los Angeles wildfire victims

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- As wildfires rage on in Los Angeles--destroying thousands of homes and displacing countless families--a nonprofit born out of the 2018 Camp Fire is providing critical shelter to those who've lost everything.

We've helped with a lot of wildfires here in California, and I knew immediately this is really bad and shelter is going to be the biggest thing," said Woody Faircloth, founder of EmergencyRV.org.

The nonprofit's been delivering donated RVs to families devastated by disaster since the Camp Fire, when he and his daughter drove from their home in Denver to Paradise to deliver an RV.

"She had no front teeth at the time. She was six years old. She said, 'Dad, God and Santa Claus are going to be so proud of us,' so that's when I knew I was on the hook to make this happen," Faircloth said.

And, he's been making it happen ever since, most recently helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

"We have over 700 families there on our waiting list for shelter. We've delivered and gifted 85 RVs in western North Carolina. Then we saw the fire happening out here," Faircloth said. "Right now, what we're doing in L.A. so soon, while the fire's still ongoing, is we're trying to find suitable places to park RVs once we start delivering them," said Faircloth, asking anyone with an RV in good condition to consider helping out.

"We can give them the full appraised value as a tax deduction, so they can get rid of the RV that they don't use anymore," he said. "And, it can be used to shelter a family, and then we gift it to the recipient family, so they have something to kind of start over with and get back on their feet again."

Faircloth also noted monetary donations go a long way as well.

"We like to stock the RVs to help people get started again, because when you lose everything you need everything," he said, adding that he's hopeful the Bay Area will continue its support.

"There are just so many goodhearted people there who've supported us financially, and with RVs, and we're just super grateful to the Bay. We're big fans," Faircloth said.

If you're interested in making a monetary or RV donation go to the website and follow the prompts.