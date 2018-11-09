CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm at least one evacuation center

Evacuees are seen at a Red Cross shelter in Chico, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Many evacuees from the Camp Fire in Butte County have headed to nearby Chico, overwhelming at least one evacuation center.

Throughout much the day, people have been opening their hearts, dropping off donations of food and water at the neighborhood Church in Chico.

The Red Cross Shelter is at capacity.

Evacuee Nicole Reardon slept in her mom's car overnight.


"We have a bed inside but we don't want to leave the dog, we can't bring him in so we're staying in our car. They've been very helpful," Evacuee Nicole Reardon said.

She and her family were evacuated from their Paradise home yesterday morning. In the chaos, she had to abandon her RV which was empty on gas. She thinks the flames could have taken her RV as well as her home.

"I know ACE Hardware burned down, we were right below ACE Hardware, so it had to go through us to get to them. Our side of the hill is completely burned, we're about 95 percent sure our house is gone," Reardon said.

Other evacuees dealing with a similar situation, waiting to get word about their homes.

