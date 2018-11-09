The Red Cross shelter at the Neighborhood Church in #Chico is full. #CampFire evacuees are being told to go to other evacuation shelters in Butte County. People have been dropping off donations all day. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/bOXXwoYZ0y — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 9, 2018

You can tell we’re getting closer to the #CampFire near Chico as the skies are getting darker with a eerie orange glow. @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/D5pQ6pvUMz — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 9, 2018

It’s 1pm on Friday and vehicles have their lights on because of the dark conditions caused by thick smoke. #CampFire. @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/rtLWR5iQTh — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 9, 2018

Many evacuees from the Camp Fire in Butte County have headed to nearby Chico, overwhelming at least one evacuation center.Throughout much the day, people have been opening their hearts, dropping off donations of food and water at the neighborhood Church in Chico.The Red Cross Shelter is at capacity.Evacuee Nicole Reardon slept in her mom's car overnight."We have a bed inside but we don't want to leave the dog, we can't bring him in so we're staying in our car. They've been very helpful," Evacuee Nicole Reardon said.She and her family were evacuated from their Paradise home yesterday morning. In the chaos, she had to abandon her RV which was empty on gas. She thinks the flames could have taken her RV as well as her home."I know ACE Hardware burned down, we were right below ACE Hardware, so it had to go through us to get to them. Our side of the hill is completely burned, we're about 95 percent sure our house is gone," Reardon said.Other evacuees dealing with a similar situation, waiting to get word about their homes.