CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Businessman from Southern California delivers $1,000 checks to Paradise High students, staff

Southern California businessman Bob Wilson is seen with a suitcase full of checks in Butte County, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Southern California businessman Bob Wilson arrived in Chico with two suitcases, each stuffed with $1,000 checks. There's one each for the 1,085 students and staff from Paradise High School.


"These are the checks that are going to the students," said Wilson, as he opened one of the suitcases. "I just wanted, if I could do anything to put a smile on their face, take their minds off what happened for a short period of time."

Paradise Principal Loren Lighthaul says the school still standing, but more than 90 percent of the students and staff lost their homes.

Wilson's personal gift, all $1.1 million of it, will be a big help.


"A lot of the kids will just turn the checks over to their families," said Lighthaul, "For basic essential items like food and gas."

In Paradise, ABC7 News caught up with California OES Director Mark Ghillarducci as he toured the burn area in the rain, an area that will require an unprecedented cleanup effort.

The amount of debris from the campfire could well exceed 6 million tons, at least three times greater than from all of last year's North Bay fires.


"It really is 360 degrees of destruction," explained Ghillarducci. "These are businesses and homes that are 100 percent destroyed, infrastructure lost, roads damaged."

The cleanup with begin with hazmat removal, hopefully in the next few weeks.

In Chico, one burned out family just worries about where they will sleep tonight.

They are among 81 evacuees who had to move out of the Neighborhood Church in Chico, as the Red Cross consolidates its shelters to Gridley, about 30 miles away.

"It's been hard. We're the only family that's here," said Canvis Villanueva, as she stood waiting for a cab with her husband and two children, ages 1 and 3. "Hopefully God has something set for us."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Camp Fire here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfiredonationsfeel goodNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Hundreds of breweries creating 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
Housing crisis in Butte County grows after Camp Fire
Death toll from Camp Fire raises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
Before & After the Camp Fire: A new aerial look at devastated Paradise
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Anniversary of Milk, Moscone assassinations marked in SF
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Facebook is the new cigarettes': Salesforce CEO weighs in on Facebook trust issues
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Death penalty decision delayed in Nia Wilson BART stabbing case
All-clear given at Google after report of suspicious package
Oakland homeless encampment serving women in danger of closing
Salesforce CEO says Prop C will be incredible for SF
Show More
Viral NASA handshake pays homage to 49ers players
ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to Redwood Empire Food Bank
Salesforce CEO talks about what they are doing to give back to the community
Caltrans to shut down 12 miles of Hwy 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm
Reuben Foster claimed by Redskins, put on commissioner's exempt list
More News