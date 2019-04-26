Car crashes into mother and stroller in San Francisco

The owner of this Mercedes was broadsided which then caused him to hit a stroller with a 21-month-old in it. The baby and mom are fine. pic.twitter.com/nvxcKNeo55 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A mother and her baby are unharmed after a car crashed into them Friday afternoon in San Francisco.The driver of a Mercedes says he was broadsided by another car, which caused him to run into the mom and her stroller on Claredon Ave.The woman and her 21-month-old baby were not injured.Further details on the incident were not immiately available.