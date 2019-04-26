Car crashes into mother and stroller in San Francisco

The driver of a Mercedes says he was broadsided by another car, which caused him to run into the mom and her stroller on Claredon Ave.
The woman and her 21-month-old baby were not injured.
Further details on the incident were not immiately available.
The owner of this Mercedes was broadsided which then caused him to hit a stroller with a 21-month-old in it. The baby and mom are fine. pic.twitter.com/nvxcKNeo55— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 26, 2019
Car hits stroller on Clarendon Avenue in SF. Mother and 21-month old baby are miraculously fine. pic.twitter.com/KjqEHYMput— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 26, 2019
